NDE SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT UNDER SECTION 8401 OF THE ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION ACT OF 1965 (ESEA)

As Nebraska schools continue to endure the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on education. the Nebraska Department of Education is requesting waivers that will afford additional fiscal flexibility for certain funds received under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA).

These flexibilities would allow districts to carryover 21-22 and 22-23 federal funds until September 30, 2024.

The NDE’s draft waiver can be reviewed here . Public comment on the ESSA waiver is requested from September 18, 2023 through September 28, 2023. Comments may be submitted by email.