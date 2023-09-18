TRAFFIC ADVISORY: WORLD CULTURE FESTIVAL

On Monday, September 18, 2023 through Thursday, October 5, 2023, the World Culture Festival set-up, event, and breakdown will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and streets closure motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, September 18, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. through Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.:

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 11:00 p.m.:

3 rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

7 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 14 th Street to 3 rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Monday, September 18, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. through Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.:

4 th Street from Jefferson Drive, SW to Madison Drive, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to Jefferson Drive, SW and 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW will be open for local traffic only

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023 through Saturday, September 30, 2023 and from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, 2023:

Madison Drive from 14 th Street to 3 rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets may be closed to vehicle traffic, if deemed necessary for public safety, from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023 through Sunday, October 1, 2023:

3 rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

7 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

12 th Street Expressway from I-395 to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from the 14th Street bridge to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.