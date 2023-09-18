Submit Release
Arrest Made in H Street Business Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce a man has been arrested after burglarizing a business.

On September 14, 2023, a business in the 1400 block of H Street NE reported that at approximately 10:51 am, a man smashed the rear patio window of the business and stole merchandise. Later, at approximately 6:10 pm the employee reported that the man came back into the area. First District officers responded and quickly located and arrested the suspect.

46-year-old Donte Leroy McDowney, of no fixed address, was charged with Burglary Two, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

 

