Grand Larceny/ Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks

CASE#: 23B4005748

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: Monday, September 18, 2023, at approximately 2028 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont (Home Depot)

VIOLATION(s): Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Ashley Lynn Buckley

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, NY

 

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On Monday, September 18, 2023, at approximately 2028 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a shop lifting complaint at Home Depot located at 299 US Route 4 East in Rutland Town.

 

Troopers arrived on scene and located a vehicle in the parking area that was associated with the initial complaint.  Troopers made contact with a female who was identified as Ashley Lynn Buckley (29) of New York.  Through investigation it was determined that Buckley had taken over $2,000.00 of merchandise from the store without paying.  Buckley was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.  Buckley was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $500.00 bail.  

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility      

BAIL: 500.00 USD

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/19/2023 at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

