Global Disposable Syringes Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Disposable Syringes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Disposable Syringes Global Market Report 2023" provides complete market information. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $14.67 billion in 2027 with a 6.4% CAGR.
Disposable syringes market grows due to chronic diseases. North America leads in market share. Key players: Nipro, Cardinal Health, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, BD, Baxter Pharmaceutical Solutions.
Disposable Syringes Market Segments
• Syringe Types: Conventional, Safety
• Application Areas: Immunization, Therapy Injections
• End Users: Hospitals, Labs, Blood Banks, Pharma Industry
• Geographic Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe (East & West), Middle East, Africa.
Disposable syringes are small tubes with needles used for single-use injections in healthcare to treat illnesses. They are discarded after use.
