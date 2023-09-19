Submit Release
Updated full closures of Pali Highway on-and off-ramps

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of multiple upcoming nighttime closures of Pali Highway on- and off-ramps as part of the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project, Phase II.

The closures are as follows:

  • Pali Highway on-ramp at Funchal Street to the H-1 eastbound will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. During the closure Funchal Street will be closed and Kuakini and Kauila Streets will be closed at Funchal Street.
  • H-1 eastbound off-ramp onto Pali Highway, between School Street and Vineyard Boulevard, will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • H-1 eastbound off-ramp onto Pali Highway, between School Street and Vineyard Boulevard, will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 29 nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

These closures are essential to help complete the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project, Phase II. For a map of the project area and work schedule updates, please visit: https://palihighway.org/

Previous closure information details:

Sept. 7 – https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/nightly-closures-of-pali-highway-off-ramp-start-september-20/

Sept. 14 – https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2023/09/14/nightly-closures-of-pali-highway-off-ramp-start-september-20/

For questions or concerns, please contact the nighttime roadwork hotline at (808) 348-5168. For an up-to-date list of road closures, please view the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. HDOT appreciates the public’s

cooperation as we work to improve the safety of our roadways. All roadwork is weather-permitting.

 

###

