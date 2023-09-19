Global CNG Powertrain Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's CNG Powertrain Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "CNG Powertrain Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive market data. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $166.25 billion in 2027 with an 18.8% CAGR.
CNG powertrain market expands due to cleaner fuel demand. Asia Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Volkswagen, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Bosch, Nissan, Volvo Group.
CNG Powertrain Market Segments
• Drive Types: Front, All-Wheel, Rear
• Fuel Types: Mono, Bi fuel
• Vehicle Types: Commercial, Passenger
• Geographic Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe (East & West), Middle East, Africa.
CNG powertrain uses compressed natural gas for cleaner propulsion, emitting fewer toxic gases than petroleum and diesel.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. CNG Powertrain Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
