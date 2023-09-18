Former Mt. Juliet Officer Indicted, Charged in TBI Misconduct Case

MT. JULIET – A former Mt. Juliet police officer faces a set of charges following an investigation by TBI special agents.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents began investigating the actions of Franklin Deriggi (DOB 2/26/1972) earlier this summer. During the investigation, agents determined Deriggi misused criminal justice data for unauthorized purposes. The department terminated Deriggi’s employment in early August.

On September 8th, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the Mt. Juliet man with 16 counts of Official Misconduct. Today, authorities booked him into the Wilson County Jail on $3,500 bond.

