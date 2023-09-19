ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $3.5 Million for Infrastructure Improvements in Clay County through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $3.5 million to the Clay County Board of County Commissioners through the Governor’s Florida Job Growth Grant Fund for targeted infrastructure improvements. Clay County’s population has grown 35% in the last ten years. These infrastructure improvements will directly support job growth in the manufacturing sector, creating approximately 170 new high-wage jobs upon completion.

“Florida’s freedom-first and business-empowering policies draw manufacturers from across the globe to our state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today’s infrastructure award will connect the Clay County community with high-wage jobs, bolster Florida’s manufacturing industry, and strengthen the nation’s number one economy.”

“The strategic investments made today will ensure that Clay County can continue to grow and thrive at record pace,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ support, this project builds on past investments in Clay County that create meaningful career opportunities for generations of Floridians and strengthen our state’s economy.”

Today’s investment in Clay County builds on more than $250,000 awarded to the city of Green Cove Springs for electrical line infrastructure upgrades, $500,000 awarded to the Clay County Development Authority to construct 2.5 miles of asphalt road at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, and $700,000 to improve infrastructure in the City of Green Cove Springs . Strategic investments in Clay County have strengthened the community’s workforce and infrastructure, attracting new business growth in key industries, like manufacturing.

Today’s award will go towards infrastructure support in Clay County with the construction of a new half-mile section collector road, Pringle Road, and enhancements to a quarter-mile section arterial road, County Road 218.

Since 2019, $142 million has been awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund, making strategic investments in programs that build stronger communities and support workforce training across the state. The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

FloridaCommerce is currently accepting proposals until all funding has been awarded. For more information, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/JobGrowth.



