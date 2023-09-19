Hunters: Chance to win great prizes when you submit a CWD sample

Game and Fish continues to study the disease

9/18/2023 10:22:40 PM

Cheyenne - Hunters are critical to monitoring chronic wasting disease in Wyoming, a fatal disease that affects moose, elk and deer. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is once again asking hunters to provide lymph node samples from their harvested deer, elk and moose this fall to test for CWD. In return for samples, hunters may be eligible to win hunting gear.

“Elk and deer hunters are on the front line helping Game and Fish to understand the distribution and prevalence of CWD by collecting and submitting samples for testing,” said Jessica Jennings-Gaines, Game and Fish wildlife disease specialist. “This raffle is one way to show appreciation for their efforts.”

Hunters who submit samples from focus and mandatory hunt areas can win prizes when they submit an usable lymph node sample — that means the correct tissue and in good condition to be tested. Those targeted hunt areas are:

DEER: 1-6 (mule deer only), 22, 41, 47, 65, 70, 78-82, 84, 88, 89, 92, 94, 100, 128, 130, 131, 134, 135, 138-146, 148, 150-157, 160 and 171. The following deer hunt areas require mandatory sample submission: 41 (Type 1 only), 47 (Type 1 only), 88, 89, 157 and 171.

ELK: 23, 55, 56, 58-61, 66, 70, 71, 75, 77-85, 87-91, 93, 95 and 96.

Prizes available to eligible hunters:

Grand Prizes Browning X-Bolt rifle in 7mm PRC (Donated by the Wyoming Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation) Vortex Venom 5-25x56 FFP rifle scope (Donated by Vortex Optics)

Tikka T3x Lite rifle in 7mm Rem Mag (Donated by Wyoming Sportsman's Group Gillette)

Exo K4 5000 backpack (Donated by Muley Fanatics)

Maven C1 binoculars (10x42) (Donated by Maven)

Game and Fish sweatshirts (Donated by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

“We’re grateful to our sponsors whose generosity helps Wyoming’s disease monitoring efforts on CWD,” Jennings-Gaines said. “Thank you for supporting this work.”

Winners will be drawn randomly and announced in March 2024.

Hunters can learn how to take a sample by watching a how-to video on the Game and Fish website and submit it alongside the CWD data sheet. Hunters also can have animals sampled at any game check station this season, or by stopping at the Game and Fish Headquarters or regional offices from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Results from CWD testing are available online within three weeks. The only way for hunters to get results of their deer or elk’s CWD test will be to check online through the Game and Fish website. Hunters can expedite results within 10 working days for a $40 fee. For more information call the Wyoming State Veterinary Lab in Laramie at (307) 766-9925.

Continued monitoring of CWD is important to help Game and Fish understand the impacts of the disease on deer and elk. Samples also give the department information to inform future management actions — such as future license quotas, season dates and disease monitoring protocols. CWD has been detected in most deer hunt areas throughout the state.

Hunters also need to be aware of Wyoming carcass transport and disposal rules to prevent the spread of CWD within Wyoming and other states.

More information and resources for hunters on CWD is available on the Game and Fish CWD webpage

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -