More than $1.1 Billion in Federal Assistance due to Hurricane Fiona

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Since last year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been consistently supporting the Government of Puerto Rico in its recovery efforts due to Hurricane Fiona, swiftly advancing federal funds. To date, more than $1.1 billion has been awarded in disaster assistance for survivors, communities and public infrastructure affected.

Disaster assistance to support Puerto Rico includes FEMA’s Individual Assistance (IA) program with more than $646 million approved in individual and households grants to closely 740,000 applicants in Puerto Rico. Additionally, over $328 million have been obligated through the Public Assistance (PA) program, including more than $185 million allocated for emergency protective measures and over $143 million for permanent work.

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro R. Pierluisi expressed that, “the assistance that the federal government has provided us, through FEMA, to continue helping our citizens is more evidence of the close collaboration and agility that we have achieved on behalf of our people, our communities, municipalities and our public infrastructure. I thank FEMA and the Biden-Harris Administration for the work they are doing with COR3 to advance Puerto Rico's reconstruction".

Since last May, the collaboration between FEMA, the Government of Puerto Rico and the municipalities has been obligating an average of over 114 projects per month, resulting in more than 840 obligations to date. The expectation is to have 50% of all projects obligated by the end of this month.

“Continued collaboration among the municipalities, the PR Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) and FEMA has been essential for an effective recovery process. Close to 30% of the applicants for Fiona funds have already completed the final stage of their process with FEMA. Therefore, we continue to encourage our partners to reach out to the Agency for technical assistance, so that we can help them move all their eligible projects forward,” said DuWayne Tewes, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer for Hurricane Fiona.

To date, Jayuya and Las Piedras municipalities stand out as the municipalities with the most disaster assistance grants obligated, with 49 and 36 projects, respectively. Jayuya was obligated nearly $23 million in federal funds, while Las Piedras was awarded $15 million, for repairs to roads and bridges.

Federal assistance is also making a difference for many nonprofit organizations. Nearly $10 million was allocated to repair hurricane damage at 100 nonprofits, of which five have completed construction of their permanent projects.

Among these are Servicios de Salud Episcopales, Inc., which received over $119,000 for permanent work; Fundación Damas, Inc., a health-related group in Ponce, which was assigned over $105,000 in federal funds; and Juana Díaz Housing for Elderly, Inc., in Juana Díaz, with nearly $87,000 for repairs and more than $44,900 for mitigation measures.

Furthermore, FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has processed 100 percent of claims and disbursed more than $4.2 million to policyholders.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved over $109 million in low-interest loans to homeowners or renters, nonprofit organizations and businesses that applied for physical damage assistance as well as businesses that suffered economic losses due to Hurricane Fiona.

