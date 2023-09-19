Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,474 in the last 365 days.

MDC hosting free Monarch Mania butterfly tagging event Sept. 30 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Autumn is a southward migrating time for monarch butterflies, and it’s a good time to study them. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Monarch Mania event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center.

MDC staff will show visitors how to tag butterflies. The small paper tags are affixed to wings. When they are found and reported, the information goes into a database used by scientists to monitor movements and population trends. Monarch butterfly populations have trended downward in recent decades due to habitat loss. Staff will also have monarch activities that are fun for children.

One key to monarch butterfly populations is the availability of milkweed. Monarchs lay eggs on milkweed, and after hatch the larvae feed on the leaves. Discovery Center will have milkweed plant giveaways so visitors can establish the beneficial plant in home gardens. Staff will also provide information on other types of native plants that are useful for home gardens that benefit all pollinator species such as butterflies and bees.

This event is open to all ages. Registration is not required. For more information, call 816-759-7300, or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.

You just read:

MDC hosting free Monarch Mania butterfly tagging event Sept. 30 in Kansas City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more