MDC hosting free Monarch Mania butterfly tagging event Sept. 30 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Autumn is a southward migrating time for monarch butterflies, and it’s a good time to study them. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Monarch Mania event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center.

MDC staff will show visitors how to tag butterflies. The small paper tags are affixed to wings. When they are found and reported, the information goes into a database used by scientists to monitor movements and population trends. Monarch butterfly populations have trended downward in recent decades due to habitat loss. Staff will also have monarch activities that are fun for children.

One key to monarch butterfly populations is the availability of milkweed. Monarchs lay eggs on milkweed, and after hatch the larvae feed on the leaves. Discovery Center will have milkweed plant giveaways so visitors can establish the beneficial plant in home gardens. Staff will also provide information on other types of native plants that are useful for home gardens that benefit all pollinator species such as butterflies and bees.

This event is open to all ages. Registration is not required. For more information, call 816-759-7300, or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.