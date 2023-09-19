Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,474 in the last 365 days.

Learn to fish with MDC in Jefferson City this October

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a two-part fishing introduction in Jefferson City.

The first session will be held Oct. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Conservation Credit Union. Participants of this class will focus on how to operate a spin cast fishing rod, learn the parts of a fishing rod, how to fasten basic fishing tackle, and how to properly handle and release a fish safely. Registration for this session is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4e2.

The second session will be held Oct. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Conservation Credit Union. This session will focus on fish life cycles and anatomy, different types of lures, and participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at fishing. Registration for this session is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4e6.

These sessions are open to participants ages 7 and older, and all participants ages 7-15 must be accompanied by an adult during the events. Fishing permits are not required for either event, but to attend the second session, participants must attend the first session. The Conservation Credit Union is located at 2915 West Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City. Questions about this event can be sent to Lance Lewis at Lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

Learn to fish with MDC in Jefferson City this October

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more