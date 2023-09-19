Learn to fish with MDC in Jefferson City this October

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a two-part fishing introduction in Jefferson City.

The first session will be held Oct. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Conservation Credit Union. Participants of this class will focus on how to operate a spin cast fishing rod, learn the parts of a fishing rod, how to fasten basic fishing tackle, and how to properly handle and release a fish safely. Registration for this session is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4e2.

The second session will be held Oct. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Conservation Credit Union. This session will focus on fish life cycles and anatomy, different types of lures, and participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at fishing. Registration for this session is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4e6.

These sessions are open to participants ages 7 and older, and all participants ages 7-15 must be accompanied by an adult during the events. Fishing permits are not required for either event, but to attend the second session, participants must attend the first session. The Conservation Credit Union is located at 2915 West Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City. Questions about this event can be sent to Lance Lewis at Lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov.