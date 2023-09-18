September 18, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Felony Murder Conviction for Newport News Man

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Secures Felony Murder Conviction for Newport News Man

RICHMOND, Va.— Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that Kardara Antonio Miles was found guilty by a Newport News jury for first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery.

On November 25, 2016, Antonio Miles, James Miles, and Marqui Pittman murdered Tommy Strayhorn during an armed robbery.

“I’m so proud of the work my office does to ensure that justice is served and those who commit crimes are held accountable. In Virginia, we’re cracking down on violent crime,” said Attorney General Miyares.

A Newport News jury convicted Marqui Pittman of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery in December 2021. In August 2022, Mr. Pittman was sentenced to 48 years of active time on those charges. James Miles was convicted of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of attempted robbery after a jury trial in November 2022. In March 2023, James Miles was sentenced to serve 55 years on those charges.

The Newport News Police Department investigated the homicide, and Assistant Attorney General Molly Newton, who is assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, prosecuted the case. The sentencing hearing is set for January 5, 2024.

