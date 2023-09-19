Tamils to Protest Against Sri Lankan President Wikramasinghe at the UN in New York - TGTE
Ahead of Sri Lankan President's speech, TGTE is Briefing important UN Member States about abuses Tamils face in Sri Lanka
President Wikramasinghe admitted to UK's Channel 4 that "disappeared persons are most likely dead." But he has so far refused to give details about how they were killed, who killed them, etc. ”UNITED NATIONS , NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) today announced that a protest rally will be held at the United Nations in New York when Sri Lankan President Ranil Wikramasinghe addresses the UN General Assembly on 21st.
This rally will highlight the atrocity crimes, including War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide committed against Tamil people with impunity by the successive Sri Lankan governments.
* When: September 21 (Thursday).
* Time: 12:00 to 1:00 pm.
* Where: UN Park: 47th & 1st Avenue
* Contact: pmo@tgte.org
Tamils from Canada as well as from several US states are expected to attend this protest rally.
Thousands of Tamils have disappeared in Sri Lanka and according to UN, Sri Lanka has the second highest number of the disappeared in the world.
President Wikramasinghe admitted to UK's Channel four that "disappeared persons are most likely dead." But he has so far refused to give details about how they were killed, who killed them and other details. This raises serious questions about his motive to hide the information.
Ahead of Sri Lankan President's speech, TGTE is briefing important UN Member States about abuses Tamils face in Sri Lanka, including attacks against Tamil Members of Parliament and attack on remembrance events as well as protecting war criminals from facing any justice.
We will use this opportunity to expose Sri Lanka to the world about the country’s abuses against Tamils., said TGTE.
BACKGROUND
Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.
According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.
International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Also, according to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.
Thousands of Tamils disappeared, including babies and children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.
According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community.
Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Web: www.tgte-us.org / www.tgte.org
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
+1 614-202-3377
r.thave@tgte.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram