Supreme Court Special Session in honor of the late Patricia Mau-Shimizu, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association, September 25, 2023

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court will convene in special session to honor the late Patricia Mau-Shimizu, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association, on:

Monday, September 25, 2023

3:30 p.m.

Supreme Court Courtroom

Aliʻiōlani Hale, Second Floor

417 South King Street

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

The special session is anticipated to last approximately one hour, and will include remarks from representatives of the Judiciary and the legal community.

This event will be open to the public with first-come seating in the courtroom and overflow viewing available in room 101 on the first floor of Aliʻiōlani Hale. It will also be livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/hawaiicourts.