OSA Weekly Update - 9/15/2023

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



Save-the-Date for our upcoming Asset Forfeiture Report release and listening session on Thursday, September 28 at 1:00 pm.

The annual report examines data on Minnesota forfeitures related to crime. This year’s report has expanded information on federal forfeitures and how proceeds are spent locally. In addition, we are seeing interesting trends in how law enforcement use this tactic.

The listening session will be live streamed on our YouTube channel and next week we will share how to participate virtually or in person.

2. Available: 2023 Changes to the TIF Act Webinar



The TIF Division is pleased to announce that a live webinar will be held on Wednesday, September 27, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Significant changes were made to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Act by the Minnesota Legislature in 2023. This webinar is meant to provide a robust review of the law changes which included important revisions to various pooling and administrative expense provisions, along with clarifications to the TIF Act’s violations statute, and a few other miscellaneous changes.

This training is recommended for professionals involved in the decision making and administration of TIF. A recording of the webinar will be posted on our website a few days afterwards for those who are unable to join the live session.

For more information and to register, visit the OSA website.

If you have any questions, please contact the TIF Division at TIF@osa.state.mn.us or 651-296-4716.

3. Meeting: Fire Relief Association Working Group



The State Auditor’s Fire Relief Association Working Group will meet on September 20, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held in an in-person/virtual hybrid format and will be live-streamed for those who are interested in watching. The live-stream link, and the meeting agendas and materials, will be available on the Working Group page of the OSA website.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: School Cash Handling Procedures



Schools should periodically review internal control procedures that will help protect school funds. This is critically important for anyone who may be handling cash.

The Minnesota Department of Education publishes the Manual for Activity Fund Accounting (MAFA), which contains numerous internal control procedures that should be followed whenever a school handles cash. Advisors who will be handling student activity funds must acknowledge in writing receipt of a copy of MAFA and their responsibility for assuring that MAFA procedures are followed.

MAFA can be found in Chapter 14 of the Department of Education's Uniform Financial Accounting and Reporting Standards (UFARS) Manual. Visit the Department of Education’s website to download Chapter 14.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.

5. Job Openings

Job Opening: Local Government Auditors

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is hiring Local Government Auditors in Saint Paul, Rochester, Marshall, Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato. The candidate(s) hired and new to this job classification may be eligible to receive a $5,000 hiring bonus! The deadline for applications is October 31, 2023. All job postings are available on the OSA website.

Job Opening: Student Workers / Interns

The OSA is hiring student workers / interns in our Saint Paul and Duluth offices. In addition to the development of technical skills, this experience provides the opportunity to enhance communication skills through professional client interaction and refine job management skills in a fast-paced environment. This work experience is CPA qualifying. The deadline for applications is October 31, 2023. The Saint Paul and Duluth postings are on the OSA website.

6. Upcoming Deadlines

TIF Excess Increment

If a TIF district had excess increment calculated for 2022 it must be used for allowable purposes or returned to the county auditor by September 30. For more information, please see our article, Excess Increment Deadline Reminder.

If you have any questions please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.