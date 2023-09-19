Passenger Car Seat Market worth $46.1 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passenger Car Seat Market is estimated to grow from USD 42.5 billion in 2023 to USD 46.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in the passenger car seat market is driven by increased vehicle sales worldwide, especially due to increased demand for full-size SUVs requiring seven seats. According to the MarketsandMarkets report, the need for full-sized SUVs will grow from USD 885.6 billion in 2022 to USD 1,221.7 billion in the year 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%. An emerging economy like China was majorly driving global sales growth, where in 2020, passenger car sales in China reached over 26.9 million units, accounting for around 28% of global sales, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Also, there is an increase in luxury car sales, driving the demand for heated and ventilated seats. The need for integrated safety features such as integrated airbags, reinforced seat structures, active headrests, and seatbelt pre-tensioners is growing due to increased stringency in safety regulations. Automotive seating also plays an essential role in maintaining the cabin's NVH, where they have acoustic insulation or specialized materials that minimize vibrations and reduce noise levels.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Passenger Car Seat Market"

274 – Tables

45 – Figures

281 – Pages.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 73473193

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2023: USD 42.5 billion Projected to reach 2030: USD 46.1 billion CAGR: 1.1% Base Year Considered: 2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030 Largest Market: Asia Pacific Region Covered: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World [RoW] Segments Covered: Passenger Car Seat Market - By Technology, By Seat Type, By Component, Electric Passenger Cars, By Propulsion, By Region. Companies Covered: Adient Plc (US), Faurecia (France), Lear Corporation (US), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), and Magna International (Canada)



Powered seats are the fastest-growing technology segment.

The powered seats will have the fastest growing CAGR, with 5.0% during the forecast period. Powered seats are usually installed in the front row of the vehicle. It is equipped with an electric motor that controls the movement and positioning of the seat with the help of a control switch like a small joystick or physical buttons mounted on the lower side of the seat, allowing the driver to adjust the seating position in several ways. The power seats offer seat height, seatback recline, lumbar support, and headrest position. Powered seats are part of the broader trend of integrating advanced features and technology into vehicles where consumers are willing to pay a premium for these added features. For instance 2020, the global median household disposable income was around USD 10,207, according to the World Bank, which increased the disposable income. Powered seats were previously available in high-end cars, but now they are also available in mid-segment vehicles. Technological advancements have led to the developing of more efficient and cost-effective power seat systems.

The powered seats available in high-end cars are now available in mid-segment vehicles. According to J.D. Power in November 2022, 80% of consumers need comfort, an essential factor when considering a new car. Overall, powered seats' convenience, comfort, and safety benefits have driven their widespread adoption in passenger cars, with consumer demand and market competition playing significant roles in their inclusion as standard or optional features. For instance, here are some recent models equipped with powered seats. Hyundai (South Korea) launched Hyundai Elantra N Line 2023 in January, and Toyota (Japan) launched Corolla Cross in September 2022. According to MarketsandMarkets analysis Asia Pacific region has the maximum market share with 62.7% percent of penetration, and Europe is the fastest growing market. These factors will drive the growth of SUVs with powered seats.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 73473193

Synthetic leather is expected to hold the largest market share in trim materials for passenger car seats by 2030.

The passenger car seats market trim materials are projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period. The main factor driving the growth of the synthetic leather segment is its low cost compared to genuine leather and its superior performance compared to fabric. This leather can be combined with smart features such as heating, cooling, and massage functions, which makes it ideal for implementing advanced functionalities and enhancing comfort and convenience for passengers, making synthetic leather upholstery an attractive choice for car manufacturers. This leather is also an ethical and animal-friendly alternative to genuine leather, as consumers are concerned about animal welfare, and many car buyers prefer materials that do not involve animal exploitation. According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 2.7%. Also, synthetic leather is relatively easier to clean and maintain than genuine leather and requires minimal specialized care. It can be cleaned with mild detergents and a damp cloth, making it a practical choice for car interiors. Hence synthetic leather holds the largest market share in trim material for passenger cars. The 2023 BMW i4, 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS, and 2023 Lexus NX are examples of passenger cars and SUVs equipped with synthetic leather.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the dominant passenger car seat market.

The passenger car seat industry growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to countries such as China, Japan, and India, attributed to the increasing demand for vehicles. Due to the increased vehicle production and sales, China is estimated to be the region’s fastest-growing market for automotive seats. According to OICA, ten countries accounted for over 80% of global car production in 2022.

China has the highest car production across the globe, according to OICA, where the SUV segment is growing more than the hatchback car segment in which SUV sales were up 10% year-over-year, while hatchback sales were up 4%, in which 5-seater SUVs will raise the demand for bucket seats in the front row and split bench seats in the second row. In contrast, the 7-seater SUVs will boost the demand for bucket seats in the front and middle rows and split bench seats in the third row. Furthermore, the global luxury vehicle market will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. China is the largest market for luxury cars, with 34%, according to OICA. Also, by 2030, the Indian government had estimated to scrap 30 million vehicles under the new policy. This will also lead to increased passenger car sales, influencing the passenger car seat market.

Key Players

Prominent passenger car seat companies include Adient Plc (US), Faurecia (France), Lear Corporation (US), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), and Magna International (Canada) are the leading manufacturers of passenger car seats in the global market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=73473193

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Seats Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Automotive Upholstery Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Automotive Interior Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Automotive Lightweighting Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com