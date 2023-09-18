Methanex Corporation Appoints John Sampson to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Sampson, Senior Vice President, Operations, Manufacturing and Engineering at Dow Inc., to its Board of Directors effective October 1, 2023.



With a career spanning 40 years in the chemical and materials sector, Mr. Sampson brings a wealth of industry knowledge and business acumen. From 1996 to 2015, Mr. Sampson held a variety of increasingly senior management positions at Dow, including Vice President, Environment, Health & Safety and Manufacturing Vice President, Chemicals & Energy. In 2015, Mr. Sampson joined Olin Corp as Vice President, Operations and in 2019, he became Olin Corp’s Executive Vice President, Business Operations. Mr. Sampson returned to Dow in 2020 and in his current role as Senior Vice President, Operations, Manufacturing and Engineering he is accountable for the global Operations team consisting of more than 22,000 employees worldwide. He is also member of Dow’s Leadership Team, which is responsible for executing the Company’s strategy.

Mr. Sampson holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University and also serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Sadara Chemical Company.

"John’s extensive expertise in chemical manufacturing and people leadership, along with his track record of driving safety performance and operational excellence, will be a valuable asset to our Board,” said Doug Arnell, Methanex’s Chair of the Board.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.