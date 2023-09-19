Idaho Celebrates National Voter Registration Day 2023 with Proclamation and Voter Registration Drive

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Boise, Idaho) – Tomorrow, September 19th, is National Voter Registration Day. Governor Brad Little signed an official proclamation recognizing the day and encouraging Idahoans to register. To commemorate the day, the Office of the Idaho Secretary of State is partnering with Ada and Canyon County Elections to offer voter registration in front of the Idaho Capitol.

The voter registration drive will be held tomorrow at the front steps of the Capitol, 700 W Jefferson Street in Boise, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Idaho residents can also register online or check/update registration at www.VoteIdaho.gov.

“We want Idahoans to be Vote Ready on Election Day. With local elections right around the corner, we want to make sure that you have the resources that you need to vote on the issues and candidates directly impacting the communities in which you live. I want to thank Governor Little for signing a proclamation celebrating this day as we look to surpass 1,000,000 registered voters here in the Gem State in the upcoming weeks and months,” said Idaho Secretary of State, Phil McGrane.

The Governor’s proclamation states, “…I encourage all interested citizens, appropriate media outlets, and civic organizations to participate in this non-partisan voter registration awareness campaign to encourage the maximum participation of qualified voters in Idaho.”

As a nonpartisan unofficial national holiday, National Voter Registration Day is observed annually in September when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote. You can find more information about events and the history behind National Voter Registration Day at http://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/.

ABOUT PHIL McGRANE

Phil McGrane was elected Idaho’s twenty-eighth Secretary of State and took office on January 2, 2023. McGrane served as elected Clerk of Ada County from 2019-2022. McGrane holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, a juris doctorate, and a Master of Public Administration. As a fourth-generation Idahoan, Phil has dedicated his career to making elections in the state of Idaho accessible, secure and transparent.