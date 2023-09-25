NEW YA BOOK, MISS MARY: THE LEGEND OF MISS MARY MACK BREATHES LIFE INTO THE CENTURIES OLD RHYME WITH A NEW BACKSTORY
Miss Mary focuses on a Civil War-era restless spirit who enlists the help of a modern-day teenage girl to help solve the mysterious disappearance of her fiancé.
After discovering that the origin of the old nursery rhyme was unknown, I felt inspired to write my own version of the truth and bring life to Miss Mary Mack.”UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This young adult book by Kathbell Stumpf is based on the centuries-old nursery rhyme "Miss Mary Mack", the origin of which is unknown. The first book in the duology was released on September 25th, 2023.
— Kathbell Stumpf, Author
Mary Mack was a beautiful, young, and all-too-soon widow (without the official title), when her Union soldier fiancé, Benjamin Watts, disappeared during battle. The tragic event left Mary alone, wearing a black mourning dress for the remainder of her life.
Present day, Mary’s spirit has been in mourning for over a century and a half in the town of Cannon Falls, Pennsylvania. Students sneak into the Mack House historic home with lanterns and recite the rhyme, anticipating a paranormal encounter with Mary according to town legend. Anna Ipswich, a high school junior, unexpectedly discovers her ability to communicate with the Civil War-era widow during a visit to Mary’s home with Boston Tate, Anna's long-term crush. Anna vows to end Mary’s eternal torment and piece together the puzzle of Benjamin's mysterious disappearance.
Can Anna balance high school, the pressure of helping Mary’s spirit find peace, and a new love story of her own, all without losing herself?
This book is perfect for readers who enjoy a cozy paranormal mystery with elements of historic fiction and romance. Although classified as young adult, Miss Mary can be enjoyed by readers of any age 13+.
About Kathbell Stumpf:
Kathbell was born in England, moved to New Zealand, and then finally settled in the U.S. with her parents and siblings at the age of 13. Growing up, she had a passion for reading books by C.S. Lewis, J.R. Tolkien, and Anne Rice and dreamed of becoming an author with an imagination fed by the places she's traveled and from her life experiences. Kathbell is currently working on the second and final installment of Miss Mary's story.
This book is now available in all formats; Paperback, Hardcover, Kindle, and Audiobook. Order today on Amazon, Audible, and other retailers. More information can be found at www.kathbellstumpf.com.
Kathbell Stumpf
KenzieMac Publishing
kathbellstumpf@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok