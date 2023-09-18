Remarks by the Acting Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio at the Pacific Partnership 2023 Reception aboard the USS Jackson

SAMOA, September 18 - Friday, 15th September 2023

Honorable Members of the Cabinet

Chaplain Richard Lander of the New Zealand Defence Force

US Charge’ D’ Affaires Ms Noriko Horiuchi

From the US Navy, Commander Michael Winslow, Commanding Officer of the USS JACKSON

Captain Joe Dransfield, Deputy Commander Pacific Partnership – From the UK

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Distinguished guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

Talofa lava, it is a pleasure for me to join you this evening as we come together as partners under the Pacific Partnership 2023 programme.

I understand that the visit by the US led mission, via the USS Jackson to our shores, is part of an annual deployment of services from the United States Navy Pacific Fleet. The US Mission has been ably joined by the NZ Defence Force and the Royal Navy partners, as they join arms for deeper engagement with Pacific members like Samoa to address complex threats in the region, including transnational crime and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, peace and prosperity, security in its broadest sense and in particular, the climate crisis which Samoa continues to grapple with.

I am pleased to note that the Pacific Partnership has enabled countries in the region, namely Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa to join hands and actively engage with key actors from humanitarian and disaster relief agencies to enhance collaboration and work together to strengthen disaster response capabilities and climate resilience, humanitarian and civic preparedness.

At this juncture, we acknowledge the support of the US as a key Forum Dialogue partner and look forward to continuing to actively engage as partners in the Blue Pacific Continent to address Pacific priorities under the principles of Pacific Regionalism and in line with the Pacific 2050 Strategy.

Samoa looks forward to range of humanitarian outreach activities provided through the Partnership, whether it be in the element of engineering, health security, music and sports or disaster response and preparedness – in whatever field, but no doubt through shared responsibility to be part of this on-going important partnership and recognize also all other similar avenues to ensure that we engage actively to enhance our relations and ensure that the Partnership grows from strength to strength, that it is genuine, able to endure the challenges, and that we follow a common framework based on mutual interests and shared common priorities.

Before I conclude, I wish to thank the US Charge’ D’ Affaires Ms. Noriko Horiuchi for hosting this reception which provides a good opportunity to relax and mingle amongst colleagues and partners.

Please raise your glasses, as we toast to the 2023 Pacific Partnership.

As partners in this undertaking, may we continue to work together for mutual benefits and a shared common future over the years to come

Ia manuia!

Soifua