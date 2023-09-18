PRESS RELEASE: Start of the Samoa Lymphatic Filariasis Mass Drug Administration (MDA)

SAMOA, September 18 - 16th September 2023:

Samoa has a long history of suffering from lymphatic filariasis which is a chronic disease caused by filarial worms living in affected people’s blood and lymphatic vessels. It is spread by mosquitoes. The affected people can progress to develop permanent swelling of limbs, breast and genitals with significant disfiguration. Many people with infection and those during the early stage of infection do not show any symptoms. “So, you can have this infection without actually knowing that you have it until it is too late” says Aiono Dr Alec Ekeroma, Director General of Health, Ministry of Health.

Samoa has been making efforts for several years including conducting the mass drug administration to eliminate this disease from its shores. Despite these efforts the disease is still circulating among the population. The last blood surveys in Samoa in 2017 and 2018 showed that the infection is widespread. ‘This is a serious concern to the health authorities.’ Aiono Dr Alec Ekeroma.

‘This is the second year that Samoa is implementing this new strategy with mass administration of three anti-parasitic drugs that together can kill these worms more effectively, stop transmission and bring Samoa closer to achieving elimination goals’ reassures Dr Kim Dickson the WHO Representative to Samoa. The treatment will be given to everyone aged 2 and above excluding pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers with babies less than 7 days old, those who are seriously ill and are admitted to hospital or bedridden at home, explained Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thomsen, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with the Ministry of Women Community and Social Development to rally together the community in preparation for the Lymphatic Filariasis – Mass Drug Administration. The Ministry of Health will not be able to carry this out without the tremendous support of the village communities, Sui o le Malo, Sui o Nu’u, Sui Tamaitai o Nuu, other government ministries, non-governmental organization and the various partners contributing to make this campaign a success. The mass drug administration will be carried out from 16-24 September 2023.

The Ministry of Health requests your kind cooperation to ensure that you and your family take all the tablets that will be given by the community and health workers visiting your household during this period.

‘With successful campaigns we can make our precious country free of this disabling disease in the coming years’ further said Aiono.

For more information please contact the Ministry of Health on telephone 66600, 21212, 800-6440 or the MOH Facebook page @healthsamoa.