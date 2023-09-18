Submit Release
Sixth Industry Standing Group (ISG) meeting, from 21/09/2023 to 21/09/2023

EMA is holding the sixth meeting of the Industry Standing Group (ISG). This forum for interaction has been established as part of the EMA's continuous improvement for engagement with industry stakeholders. It aims to:

  • facilitate regular exchange of views;
  • promote dialogue;
  • receive feedback on EMA’s Mandate extension implementation activities such as those related to medicines and medical device shortages, the status of the activities of the medical device expert panels and ETF implementation update.

The ISG is also discussing high level progress development updates of other topics of common interest for the Agency and the pharmaceutical industry (such as, EMA Agile transformation, EMA Regulatory Science, ACT EU and CTIS implementation).

