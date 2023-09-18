Submit Release
Joint EMA-ECDC press briefing on current state of respiratory diseases and treatments in the EU/EEA, Online, 14:30 – 15:00 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 21/09/2023 to 21/09/2023

As autumn season approaches the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) will hold a press briefing with Emer Cooke and Andrea Ammon, the heads of the two agencies, to provide latest information on respiratory diseases as well as vaccines and treatments available in the EU/EEA. The press briefing will cover information on Covid-19, RSV, and influenza including epidemiological forecasts, the roll-out of new vaccines, and the autumn vaccination campaigns.

Speakers:

  • Emer Cooke, Executive Director, EMA
  • Andrea Ammon, Director, ECDC

The press briefing will be:

