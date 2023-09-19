Submit Release
Governor Hobbs Discusses Jobs, Sustainable Economic Growth, and Partnership with TSMC During Taiwan Visit

Taipei, Taiwan - Earlier today, Governor Katie Hobbs met with TSMC suppliers and top executives to highlight the state’s leadership in advanced manufacturing and encourage continued investments that will create good-paying jobs and build businesses in the state. Following the meetings, Governor Hobbs toured the TSMC Fab manufacturing plant and water treatment facilities where TSMC has achieved a water recycling rate of over 85 percent.

“The collaborative relationship between Arizona and TSMC is critical for creating good-paying jobs and building businesses in our state,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “My administration is committed to fostering this important partnership and growing our semiconductor and advanced manufacturing ecosystem. I’m confident that Arizona will continue to be a leader in semiconductor manufacturing for decades to come, creating thousands of jobs and bringing billions of dollars in investments.”

Governor Hobbs also toured the Hsinchu Science Park, which is the first, largest, and most influential science-based industrial park in Taiwan. It’s home to over 400 companies in the semiconductor sector, as well as other high tech and innovative industries. The science park works with companies and academia to advance technological progress and innovation and provides a full ecosystem for innovation, complete with housing, universities, incubators and accelerators.

Taiwan-based companies have made major investments in Arizona because of the state’s high-skilled workforce and dynamic, innovative economy. TSMC alone will invest over $40 billion in Arizona, with over 12,000 jobs already created to build the new advanced semiconductor fab and will have 4,500 direct employees once fully operational.

