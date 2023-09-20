New Study Reveals the Importance of Sleep Hygiene for Sleep Quality
EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who struggle with sleep, bedtime (and daytime) sleep-related habits – also known as sleep hygiene – might be the key. Surprisingly, despite the widespread recommendations of sleep hygiene, few studies have examined whether optimal sleep hygiene practices actually impact objectively measured sleep.
In a study titled "Sleep Hygiene for Sleep Health in the General Population: What Does Data From Consumer Sleep Technology Tell Us?", SleepScore researchers shed light on the importance of sleep hygiene habits for achieving better sleep. The research was presented at SLEEP 2023 in Indianapolis, IN, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.
Key Findings:
Consistency is Key: The most commonly frequented poor sleep hygiene practices were inconsistent bedtimes (29.7%), overthinking or worrying in bed (24.0%), and inconsistent wake-up times (22.7%).
Quality + Quantity Suffers from Poor Sleep Hygiene: Poor sleep habits were linked to significant reductions in total sleep time, REM sleep duration, and SleepScore, an aggregate objective sleep quality measure.
It's the Sum of Its Parts: While no single sleep habit stood out as the main culprit, the combination of poor habits was found to negatively impact sleep.
About the Study:
Researchers analyzed responses from a survey on sleep hygiene habits, combined with objective sleep data from 720 participants. This data spanned across 92,808 nights and was sourced from the PSG-validated SleepScore Mobile Application. This app uses a unique, non-contact sonar method to capture objective sleep metrics and lifestyle reports. Elie Gottlieb PhD, lead author on the paper said “Accurate, longitudinal sleep data measured in the naturalistic at-home environment enables us to find new insights around population sleep health.”
What Does This Mean for You?
Those looking to improve their sleep, it might be time to reevaluate their bedtime (and daytime) routines and habits. While one-off behaviors might not drastically impact sleep, a combination of poor habits can. Indeed, as stated by the researchers, sleep health may not be defined by one single behavior, but rather by the sum of its parts.
Looking Ahead:
The study suggests that personalized sleep hygiene factors could be beneficial for some people. Colin Lawlor, Chief Executive Officer of SleepScore Labs said ‘Our mission is to help millions of people to improve their sleep and that task can only be achieved with a highly personal approach’.
For more insights and to understand how your sleep habits might be affecting your sleep quality, check out the full study abstract here: https://doi.org/10.1093/sleep/zsad077.0279
About SleepScore Labs
SleepScore Labs is the company driving true sleep improvement driven by science and world-leading data and is changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology which almost every person on earth can access and use. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard.
After studying over 250 million hours of sleep for over a decade, we offer a suite of services to help consumers improve their own sleep and companies improve their offerings in the space. Our flagship offerings, SleepScore and SleepScore Max, harness best-in-class non-contact technology to track, measure, and improve sleep, where we've led hundreds of thousands of people on their journey to better sleep and wellness. Our enterprise offerings enable leading companies to strengthen their health and wellness services, proven through better sleep. Our membership and enterprise customers get access to a sleep improvement ecosystem that connects personalized sleep data, validated sleep solutions, and tailored actionable advice, all in one platform.
SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions.
For media inquiries, please contact Erica Quindo at erica.quindo@sleepscorelabs.com.
About SleepScore Labs
SleepScore Labs is the company driving true sleep improvement driven by science and world-leading data and is changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology which almost every person on earth can access and use. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard.
After studying over 250 million hours of sleep for over a decade, we offer a suite of services to help consumers improve their own sleep and companies improve their offerings in the space. Our flagship offerings, SleepScore and SleepScore Max, harness best-in-class non-contact technology to track, measure, and improve sleep, where we've led hundreds of thousands of people on their journey to better sleep and wellness. Our enterprise offerings enable leading companies to strengthen their health and wellness services, proven through better sleep. Our membership and enterprise customers get access to a sleep improvement ecosystem that connects personalized sleep data, validated sleep solutions, and tailored actionable advice, all in one platform.
SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions.
For media inquiries, please contact Erica Quindo at erica.quindo@sleepscorelabs.com.
