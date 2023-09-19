Voices Rising Film Festival Proudly Presents This Year's Screenings at The Plaza Cinema in Patchogue Red Carpet on 10/7
VoicesRisingFilmFestival.com Voices Rising Film Festival amplifies unique filmmakers’ voices Creating awareness for the vital work underrepresented Artists
Creating awareness for subjects deserving attention. With a special focus on Women's Empowerment, LGBTQIA+, Diversity and Inclusion and Health and Wellness Messages”PATCHOGUE, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Voices Rising Film Festival has announced that this year’s screenings will be happening between Friday September 30th and Sunday October 7th, 2023, at The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center in Patchogue, Long Island NY. There will also be a virtual option for experiencing the magic from the comfort of your own home as well, on the Voices Rising Channel. Each year, the Voices Rising Film Festival presents films that create awareness for subject matters deserving special attention, giving minority independent filmmakers a unique space to share their important work. This year’s lineup includes films featuring themes of love, loss, family, community and resilience as well as thought provoking deeply moving stories about the struggles of everyday life.
— Jaret Martino
Festival Founder Jaret Martino said “I am passionate about creating safe spaces that celebrate and amplify voices that are too often silenced. I'm proud to be a Long Island Native, in the LGBTQIA+ community and have Cherokee Indian bloodlines. The Voices Rising Film Festival is an exciting event that offers the chance to witness important films on the big screen, have healing conversations, and enjoy live performances, Art and Music in a beautiful Cinema that aligns with our mission of creating awareness for underrepresented Artists. See you on the Red Carpet! Despite All…Love Always Wins”
GET TICKETS: https://filmfreeway.com/VoicesRisingFestival/tickets
All Access Passes $40| General Admission $25 | Members $9/day
For the full schedule of films and events, please visit www.plazamac.org
Q&A/Networking party at JARDIN CAFE 4:00pm
90 E. Main Street, Patchogue. (Walkable and across from the Cinema)
Executive Director of The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center Catherine Oberg remarked, “The Plaza is very proud to be able to offer our community a real treat to see such an incredible slate of diverse film subjects and to meet the filmmakers. The films are truly conversation starters and aim to address challenges in a safe space”.
Hybrid Event!
In person at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center:
631-438-0083 | 20 Terry Street, Patchogue, NY 11772 | http://www.plazamac.org
And select films virtually streaming on the Voices Rising Channel: https://filmfreeway.com/VoicesRisingFestival/tickets
ABOUT THE VOICES RISING FILM FESTIVAL:
Voices Rising Film Festival is looking for unique Filmmakers with powerful voices. Our mission is to help amplify the hard work of Artists who deserve attention. We're proud to now be partner with Love Wins Productions, Distribution and Festival. Stronger together. Love Wins platform has an extensive subscriber based mailing and social reach, along with a stunning venue! We value their work in creating awareness for subjects deserving attention alongside collaborations with National Organizations. Does your Film help create awareness for subjects deserving attention or are you a unique Filmmaker that deserves the spotlight? Our focus is to support and help advance Filmmakers careers. We have partnered with streaming Distribution companies and our awards will include streaming Distribution options and Marketing for the winning Films. Equally as important as connecting with industry and moving your project forward we will move the winning Films into consideration with partner Festivals that have live screening events that takes place in New York and Los Angeles and the focus is to help secure four wall Distribution for the winning Feature Film. The team behind the festival has a wide range of professional experience which includes every facet of Entertainment. Building an egoless environment with heart centered visions for human rights, LGBTQ, diversity and inclusion, women's empowerment is our mission. Making this not only a memorable event but an important gathering where each artist’s voice is heard through their choice of expression. We celebrate and support Independent, new, and Alternative filmmakers, not just during our online competition but throughout the year through Production support, streaming Distribution relationships and marketing.
ABOUT THE PLAZA CINEMA & MEDIA ARTS CENTER:
The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), community-supported organization. Its mission is to celebrate the power and magic of film as an art form and as a medium for multicultural exchange and social responsibility by:
-Screening quality mainstream, independent, and foreign films, and opera and theatre productions captured live from world stages
-Offering field trips, medial literacy workshops, and classes in filmmaking and animation
-Contributing to the economic and cultural development of the community
-Presenting curated series and festivals with guest speakers
As a cultural center, The Plaza attracts tourism. Many out-of-town patrons who come to see a film or take a class also shop at neighboring businesses and dine at local restaurants. Media Arts classes provide creative outlets for children and teens. Field trips, media literacy workshops, and professional development classes for teachers create a vital synergy between education and the arts. As a community-supported organization, The Plaza is a safe, inclusive, and equitable public forum for various community groups, individuals, artists, musicians, filmmakers, and non-profit advocacy groups to connect, collaborate, discuss, and support each other, particularly when facing life’s ups and downs.
For more information on the Voices Rising Film Festival, please visit https://filmfreeway.com/VoicesRisingFestival/tickets
For more information on The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center, please visit: http://www.plazamac.org
***
Jaret Martino
Love Wins Productions, Distribution and Film Festival
+1 424-279-4802
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Love Wins presents VOICES RISING October 7, 2023