Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call to be Held on November 2, 2023

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results and business outlook on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

USA Toll Free Number   888-506-0062
International Toll Number   973-528-0011
Access Code   358727
     

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, November 2, 2023, until Saturday, December 2, 2023, via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through February 23, 2024. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay:

USA Toll Free Number   877-481-4010
International Toll Number   919-882-2331
Passcode   49047
     

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267		 JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com 


Primary Logo

