Malibu Boats, Inc. to Participate at the D.A. Davidson 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

LOUDON, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU) announced today that Jack Springer, Malibu’s Chief Executive Officer, and David Black, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference at The Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. The fireside chat is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing the Malibu Boats Investor website at investors.malibuboats.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, www.pursuitboats.com, or www.maverickboatgroup.com.

