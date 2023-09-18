Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept. 18-22, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Sept. 18-22, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Sept. 18

10:20 a.m. Interview with The Gist podcast

Location: Virtual meeting

1:30 p.m. Meet with Chief Justice Matthew Durrant

Location: Governor’s Office

2:10 p.m. Meet with National Governors Association team

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Sept. 19

9 a.m. Speak at housing affordability press conference

Location: 707 S. 400 East, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:40 a.m. Attend Brigham Young University President C. Shane Reese Inauguration

Location: Marriott Center, Provo

2:30 p.m. Tour wetlands and shores of the Great Salt Lake

Location: 3300 N. 3200 West, Salt Lake City

6 p.m. Host artist reveal

Location: Kearns Mansion

Wednesday, Sept. 20

9 a.m. Speak at homeless services press conference

Location: TBD

10:30 a.m. Interview with the New Yorker

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall

Location: Virtual meeting

2:45 p.m. Meet with Ed Horn

Location: Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m. Meet with Renco Group

Location: Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Host Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Sept. 21

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor” show

Location: KSL NewsRadio

Friday, Sept. 22

10:45 a.m. Speak at John Hancock Charter School Ribbon Cutting

Location: 125 N. 100 East, Pleasant Grove

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Sept. 18-22, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Sept. 18

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Capitol Training Room #70

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with General Counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Sept. 19

No public meetings

Wednesday, Sept. 20

No public meetings

Thursday, Sept. 21

No public meetings

Friday, Sept. 22

11 a.m. Primary election certification

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

###