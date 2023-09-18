Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept. 18-22, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Sept. 18-22, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Sept. 18
10:20 a.m. Interview with The Gist podcast
Location: Virtual meeting
1:30 p.m. Meet with Chief Justice Matthew Durrant
Location: Governor’s Office
2:10 p.m. Meet with National Governors Association team
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Sept. 19
9 a.m. Speak at housing affordability press conference
Location: 707 S. 400 East, Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:40 a.m. Attend Brigham Young University President C. Shane Reese Inauguration
Location: Marriott Center, Provo
2:30 p.m. Tour wetlands and shores of the Great Salt Lake
Location: 3300 N. 3200 West, Salt Lake City
6 p.m. Host artist reveal
Location: Kearns Mansion
Wednesday, Sept. 20
9 a.m. Speak at homeless services press conference
Location: TBD
10:30 a.m. Interview with the New Yorker
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall
Location: Virtual meeting
2:45 p.m. Meet with Ed Horn
Location: Virtual meeting
3:30 p.m. Meet with Renco Group
Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host Mansion Artist Awards
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Sept. 21
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: PBS Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor” show
Location: KSL NewsRadio
Friday, Sept. 22
10:45 a.m. Speak at John Hancock Charter School Ribbon Cutting
Location: 125 N. 100 East, Pleasant Grove
MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Sept. 18-22, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Sept. 18
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Capitol Training Room #70
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with General Counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Sept. 19
No public meetings
Wednesday, Sept. 20
No public meetings
Thursday, Sept. 21
No public meetings
Friday, Sept. 22
11 a.m. Primary election certification
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
###