Lane Closure Planned on Northbound I-229 Between Western and Minnesota Avenues in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Contact: Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, northbound Interstate 229 will be reduced to one lane between Western and Minnesota Avenues. Weather dependent, the lane reduction will remain in place until Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. This lane reduction is in effect for concrete paving on the northbound I-229 on-ramp at Western Avenue. The prime contractor for this $2.6 million project is T & R Contracting of Sioux Falls.

The anticipated completion of the project is November 2023. Find additional project information at https://dot.sd.gov/western-ave-interchange-i-229-pcn-06cf.

