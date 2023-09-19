Christiann Moore to Show ‘Summer Angels on the Isle of Mist’ Collection at Vancouver Fashion Week Spring Summer 2024
'Summer Angels on the Isle of Mist' redefines femininity with avant-garde fashion crafted from luxury silk, embossed tulle, and sustainable fibers.
As an emerging designer, my collection draws inspiration from my personal journey of self-discovery and self-love. I hope to inspire women to embrace their unique beauty and strength.”LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christiann Moore is set to take the city by storm as Christiann Moore presents her captivating collection at Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW) for the S/S 2024 Season. The featured brand is focused on women’s fashion reflecting the comfort and sophistication of La Jolla, California, where the designer is based.
— Christiann Moore
Vancouver Fashion Week is the fastest growing fashion week in the world and the only industry event that actively seeks out to showcase international award-winning designers from over 25 global fashion capitals. Since its inception 22 years ago, VFW has operated with a firm belief in being a well-grounded local initiative with global instincts and intuition.
“At Vancouver Fashion Week, diversity really is our greatest strength. We bring together the most incredible design talent from across Canada and around the world, presenting the most forward-thinking creative concepts to the industry. Fashion is a truly global phenomenon and it's so inspiring to see such a strong mix of designers all under one roof here in Vancouver.” says Jamal Abdourahman, producer and founder of Vancouver Fashion Week.
Christiann Moore's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, titled 'Summer Angels on the Isle of Mist,' delves into the concept of femininity by pushing the boundaries of avant-garde fashion. The collection features translucent flowing lines in peach, pink, red, and ivory, and is made of luxurious silk, embossed tulle, and sustainable fibers. The collection will be made available for purchase on her website.
EVENT DETAILS
October 17 - 22 2023
Location: David Lam Hall
50 E Pender St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3V6, Canada
For information and to see the schedule of events, or to register for media passes and accreditation, visit the Vancouver Fashion Week website.
ABOUT DESIGNER
Christiann Moore is an American fashion designer with a focus on comfort and sophistication for women. She is an intuitive artist with skills in draping and playing with textures. Moore’s designs have been featured at “Salk Women in Science Inaugural Gala” at Salk Institute in La Jolla and “Kimono Reimagined Exhibition” at the Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park.
ABOUT VANCOUVER FASHION WEEK
Vancouver Fashion Week is entering its 39th season. Focusing on creating a diverse and eclectic showcase of talented local and international designers, VFW propels featured designers and esteemed brands to the forefront of fashion media and to industry buyers. This runway event is one of the fastest fashion weeks in the world, and since 2001, Vancouver Fashion Week has acted as a stepping-stone for emerging designers to launch their creations into the fashion industry in hopes of one day appearing on the stages of London, Paris, Milan, and New York.
