American Heart Association Launches New Acronym R.Á.P.I.D.O. to Increase Stroke Awareness in the Hispanic Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Hispanics have some of the highest rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, which are leading risk factors for stroke, but up to 80% of strokes can be prevented if identified and treated early. The American Stroke Association is launching R.Á.P.I.D.O., a new Spanish language campaign to help raise awareness about stroke, one of the top causes of death in Hispanics.
R.Á.P.I.D.O. removes longstanding language barriers and is an easy way to help recognize the signs of stroke. When someone has a stroke, every second counts and getting immediate medical attention can save a life.
Learn how to spot a stroke R.Á.P.I.D.O.:
✓ R - Rostro caído (Face drooping)
✓ A - Álteración del equilibrio (Loss of Balance, or Lack of Coordination)
✓ P - Pérdida de fuerza en el brazo (Arm weakness)
✓ I - Impedimento visual repentino (Sudden vision difficulty)
✓ D - Dificultad para hablar (Slurred or Strange Speech)
✓ O - Obtén ayuda, llama al 911 (Get help, call 911)
Darcy Wallace
