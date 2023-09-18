Typhoid Antibody Testing Market Size, Outlook: Exploring the 6.55% CAGR and USD 12.36 Billion Projection by 2030

[222 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Typhoid Antibody Testing Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 7.42 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 12.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.55% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Siemens Healthineers, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Meridian Bioscience, Abbott Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, BioMérieux, InBios International, DiaSorin., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Typhoid Antibody Testing Market By End-User (Hospitals, Serological Testing Centers, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, And Others), By Product Type (Rapid Serological Tests (Hem-Agglutination & Co-Agglutination And Counter Immunoelectrophoresis), Typhidot Test, And Widal Test), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

What is Typhoid Antibody Testing? How big is the Typhoid Antibody Testing Industry?

Report Overview:

The global typhoid antibody testing market size was worth around USD 7.42 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 12.36 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.55% between 2023 and 2030.

The testing for typhoid antibodies is a medical procedure that is performed in order to diagnose and verify typhoid illness in a patient. When a person is infected with the Salmonella Typhi bacteria, which is what causes typhoid fever, these tests are used to determine whether or not they have the antibodies known as IgG and IgM. These antibodies are released by the body. When testing for typhoid antibodies, if the presence of IgM and IgG is found, medical professionals are able to confirm that a patient has contracted typhoid and begin administering the appropriate treatment. The antibodies are responsible for the role of fighting the virus.

Typhoid is an infectious disease that can be found in a number of countries, particularly in nations that are considered to be developing or poor. Typhoid fever does not occur in locations that have efficient waste management systems or where the water is treated to kill all types of germs. These factors together prevent the spread of disease. It is caused by ingesting food or water that has been tainted with bacteria, and in some instances, it can also be contagious for people who live in close quarters with patients who are afflicted with typhoid. It may take a week for a patient to start feeling better after treatment has been initiated, but the patient must continue taking the medication for a longer period of time to ensure that the Salmonella Typhi bacteria have been completely eradicated from their system.

Global Typhoid Antibody Testing Market: Growth Factors

The rising incidence of the disease in less developed countries, which is expected to fuel market growth

It is anticipated that the global typhoid antibody testing market would expand as a result of the rising incidence of typhoid in nations that are still considered to be emerging or underdeveloped. At this time, the regions of South Asia and Africa are tied for the title of having the highest number of typhoid cases. The causes that are driving the increase in the number of confirmed cases of typhoid, such as the expanding regional population rate and the lack of availability of safe drinking water or food for a broader segment of the population, are referred to as the driving factors. According to a research that was presented at the 2023 Water Conference by the United Nations (UN) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), it is estimated that approximately 26% of people throughout the world do not have access to water that is free of harmful bacteria and other contaminants. In addition, around 46% of people live in places that have sanitation zones that are not effectively maintained. The rate of water pollution, which is on the rise and is a primary contributor to a number of medical conditions, including typhoid fever, is being driven up by a number of different factors. The release of industrial discharge into water bodies, oil spills, mining and construction activities, urban run-off, and agricultural run-off are some of the reasons that contribute to this issue. The ever-increasing rate of consumerism is a major contributor to the problem of water contamination.

A growing number of organizations working together to provide innovative testing tools in order to drive up market revenue

The various companies that are active in the typhoid antibody testing market are currently engaged in a number of initiatives aimed at enhancing the disease's management. The beginning of a new collaborative relationship between Vaxxas and SK Bioscience was announced in August 2023. As part of this partnership, the two firms will work together to develop a novel vaccine-delivery device combo product that will make use of the technical and biological capabilities of both organizations. Vaxxas will be responsible for enlisting the assistance of its high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) platform technology. The vaccine against typhoid will be provided by SK Bioscience, which will use its own patented formulation.

The Challenges Facing the Typhoid Antibody Testing Market

Inaccurate diagnosis of the disease in its early stages, which hinders treatment and ultimately restrains market growth

Symptoms connected with typhoid include stomach pain, headache, high fever, diarrhea, or constipation, depending on the individual. These symptoms are also related with a number of other diseases and disorders that might affect one's health. According to studies, more than ninety percent of people who have typhoid fever go through the early phases of the disease without being recognized or identified. In some cases, the patient does not exhibit any evident symptoms, and in others, the incubation period lasts significantly longer than anticipated. In addition to this, in other situations, there are no obvious symptoms presented by the patient. All of these issues cause growth restrictions in the global market for typhoid antibody testing, and more advanced or rapid diagnostics are required so that accurate therapy can be begun as soon as the patient is sick with typhoid fever.

Opportunities Available in the Market for Typhoid Antibody Testing

An increasing amount of effort is being put towards the creation of innovative typhoid antibody tests in order to create further chances.

Increasing innovation and the development of novel typhoid antibody tests may present the typhoid antibody testing business with various prospects for expansion, which may lead to the sector's overall growth. As an illustration, the VANSCAN Typhoid RT PCR Test was introduced onto the market by Delhi-based Vanguard Diagnostics in the month of April 2023. The company, in collaboration with Graphic Era University, came up with the idea for the new exam, which is now protected by a patent and is regarded as a groundbreaking innovation in the Indian industry. The Widal test is becoming increasingly out of date, and the VANSCAN Typhoid RT PCR Test is the solution to this problem.

An multinational team of researchers worked together in June 2022 to develop a novel method for diagnosing typhoid. This method, which is intended to improve vaccination planning in nations that are affected by the ailment, was produced. This novel method involves the detection of typhoid antibodies in dried blood spots, which results in a test result that is both more reliable and quicker than the one obtained from blood cultures. For the purpose of developing a technique that relies on the reaction induced by antibodies, about 1420 blood samples of confirmed typhoid cases were obtained from countries in South Asia.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.42 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 12.36 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.55% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Siemens Healthineers, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Meridian Bioscience, Abbott Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, BioMérieux, InBios International, DiaSorin., and others. Key Segment By End-User, By Product Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Typhoid Antibody Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The typhoid antibody market testing is broken down into distinct submarkets on the basis of the end-user, the product type, and the area.

On the basis of the end-user, the global market can be divided into the following segments: hospitals, serological testing centers, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others. In 2022, the diagnostic centers and hospitals segments experienced the highest growth rates. These units often see a higher volume of patients on a daily basis and conduct a variety of different tests. In addition to this, hospitals in particular serve as comprehensive units of medical treatment, making testing facilities, physicians, and other medical personnel easily accessible to patients. During the course of the forecast, there is a good chance that the segmental revenue will increase as a result of the growing number of diagnostic centers all over the world. In July 2023, the Vijaya Diagnostic Center, which is the leading diagnostic facility in India, inaugurated its 104th store in the city of Kolkata.

The fast serological tests, the typhidot test, and the Widal test are the three primary subcategories that make up the typhoid antibody testing sector of the industry. Hemagglutination and co-agglutination as well as counter immunoelectrophoresis are two additional subcategories that fall within the quick serological tests category. In 2022, the Widal test held a dominant position in the global market; however, it is expected that this category would receive a smaller response throughout the forecast period. This is because there will be more demand for the growing fast serological tests, which are novel systems with improved accuracy and reaction time. They are also easier to use, and the medical community as a whole has shown an exceptionally high level of acceptability for them. Typhoid fever can be cured in as little as seven to fourteen days in a patient if the disease is recognized in its early stages and treatment is initiated without delay.

The global Typhoid Antibody Testing market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Hospitals

Serological Testing Centers

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Product Type

Rapid Serological Tests Hem-agglutination & Co-agglutination Counter Immunoelectrophoresis

Typhidot Test

Widal Test

Typhoid Antibody Testing Market By End-User (Hospitals, Serological Testing Centers, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, And Others), By Product Type (Rapid Serological Tests (Hem-Agglutination & Co-Agglutination And Counter Immunoelectrophoresis), Typhidot Test, And Widal Test), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Typhoid Antibody Testing market include -

Siemens Healthineers

BD (Becton

Dickinson and Company)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Meridian Bioscience

Abbott Laboratories

Creative Diagnostics

BioMérieux

InBios International

DiaSorin.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Typhoid Antibody Testing market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.55% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Typhoid Antibody Testing market size was valued at around US$ 7.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 12.36 billion by 2030.

The typhoid antibody testing market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of the disease.

Based on end-user segmentation, diagnostic centers were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on product-type segmentation, Widal test was the leading type in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Typhoid Antibody Testing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Typhoid Antibody Testing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Typhoid Antibody Testing Industry?

What segments does the Typhoid Antibody Testing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Typhoid Antibody Testing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By End-User, By Product Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast timeline

The global typhoid antibody testing market is expected to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period mainly due to the higher prevalence rate of the condition in South Asian countries. The presence of poor-quality water bodies and lack of proper sanitation are leading reasons for growing cases of typhoid in this region. Other factors include overcrowding due to rampant but unplanned urbanization and city development projects.

An official report by the National Institute of Health (NIH) estimates the prevalence rate of the condition in India is around 360 cases per 100,000 people. However, in recent times, the regional governments have undertaken massive projects such as the incorporation of typhoid vaccination in routine immunization programs by Nepal and Pakistan. Additionally, the increasing number of diagnostic centers and investments in improving regional healthcare infrastructure could further promote substantial growth. Africa is expected to register significant growth due to improving access to medical care. Moreover, the region has witnessed increased vaccination and educational drives from international agencies to curb typhoid cases in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



