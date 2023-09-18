Checkable and Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) Partner to Elevate Self-Care Solutions

Pioneering a Collaborative Partnership for Empowering Health and Well-being

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkable , a new startup revolutionizing the healthcare industry by bringing fast and accurate at-home screening kits, telehealth services, and a line of wellness supplements to the home, proudly announces its partnership with the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA), the foremost advocate for ensuring Americans' access to reliable over-the-counter (OTC) medications, dietary supplements, and consumer medical devices. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Checkable as it solidifies the company's commitment to delivering quality, affordable, and safe products to its valued customers.



Checkable's dedication to empowering consumers to take charge of their health and well-being through innovative and reliable solutions aligns seamlessly with the Consumer Healthcare Products Association's (CHPA) commitment to ensuring accessible and dependable healthcare options. As a proud member of CHPA, Checkable gains invaluable insights into regulatory updates and retail developments, further safeguarding the quality and safety of its products in the self-care category.

This affiliation with CHPA equips Checkable with essential guidance to navigate regulation changes and the dynamic retail landscape that may impact its self-care product portfolio. By remaining consistently informed about industry developments, Checkable upholds its well-established reputation for delivering products that are both reliable and effective, precisely tailored to meet the diverse needs of its valued customers.

One of the key advantages of being a part of CHPA is the opportunity for Checkable's team to actively engage in various committees, including the Dietary Supplements Communications Subcommittee (DSCS), Women's Leadership Forum Interest Group, Retail Liaison Committee, and more. This involvement allows Checkable to contribute to shaping the industry's priorities, driving innovation, and fostering better practices in the self-care space.

In addition to benefiting from CHPA's wealth of resources and expertise, Checkable's inclusion as a member also brings a new level of trustworthiness and validity to its products. Customers can rest assured that their well-being is at the forefront of Checkable's mission, with the added backing of CHPA's advocacy for consumer health.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with CHPA as it aligns with our mission to provide our customers with the most trustworthy and high-quality self-care products," said Checkables CEO Patty Post, a rising leader in the field of at-home in-vitro diagnostics and an essential member of the Checkable team. "Being part of CHPA validates our commitment to excellence and opens up exciting opportunities for us to contribute to the advancement of the self-care industry."

In recognition of her expertise and contributions, Post has been invited to sit on a panel focusing on Consumer Medical Device Innovation at CHPA's prestigious Regulatory, Scientific & Quality Conference (RSQ) in Bethesda, MD, on September 19, 2023. This invitation underscores the value that Checkable brings to the CHPA community and reinforces the company's dedication to driving positive change within the consumer healthcare sector.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Checkable Medical to the CHPA community. As an innovator in the development of at-home test kits and telehealth services, Checkable will bring an important perspective to our association and help us shape the future of consumer healthcare diagnostics and devices.” – CHPA President & CEO Scott Melville.

Checkable looks forward to a successful and productive partnership with CHPA, working together to empower consumers with reliable, affordable, and effective self-care solutions. The company's commitment to quality and innovation and CHPA's industry expertise ensure that customers can trust Checkable's products for their health and well-being.

For more information about Checkable, please visit: https://www.checkable.com/ . Checkable can also be found on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Checkable:

At the forefront of home healthcare, Checkable is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by bringing fast and accurate at-home test kits and telehealth services to the home. Checkable is developing the first at-home strep throat platform, currently undergoing studies for FDA clearance. In addition, Checkable has released a line of women's and maternal at-home health diagnostics, including a UTI test, a vaginal pH test, a breast milk strip for nutritional value, and a breast milk strip for alcohol content. Select tests will pair with a proprietary digital telehealth app that seamlessly connects patients with healthcare professionals. These easy-to-administer home testing kits allow individuals to get the treatment they need when they need it, with fast and accurate results from the comforts of home.

Checkable also provides an array of health and wellness content, including podcasts and blogs from experts and doctors, to help keep consumers informed about different aspects of their health. Based in West Fargo, N.D., the Checkable team consists of business leaders, scientists, regulators, and clinical experts committed to reshaping healthcare. All test kits are either over-the-counter approved or seeking FDA clearance.

Press Contact:



Evan Sneider

Red Rooster PR

esneider@redroosterpr.com

954-673-6835