2023 Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI) Annual National Conference: A resounding success

Shaping the future of health care: Highlights from the 2023 PBMI Annual National Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI), the nation’s leading provider of research and education on drug cost management, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the 2023 PBMI Annual National Conference, held from September 6–8, at the prestigious Caribe Royale Orlando resort in Florida.



This year’s conference, boasting over 50 esteemed faculty members and a wide array of engaging sessions encompassing policy, health equity and member outcomes, was a remarkable event, marking the conference’s biggest and best installment to date.

“The 2023 PBMI Annual National Conference sends a powerful message on diversity, health care, equity and equality,” said Sampson Davis, MD, FACEP, keynote speaker of this year’s event. Dr. Davis, cofounder of The Three Doctors Foundation, covered one of health care’s most important topics: health equity and the current challenges and opportunities in health care.

As its most successful event yet, the conference delivered on its promise to provide attendees with cutting-edge information, best practices and transformative ideas in the pharmacy benefit management and specialty pharmacy sectors. PBMI brought together industry leaders, health care professionals and experts from across the nation for three days of engaging discussions, insights and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Additionally, this year’s conference featured the presentation of the PBMI Excellence Awards, which honored organizations that exhibit fearless innovation, a dedication to enhancing patient care, and efforts to alleviate the economic burden on the health care delivery system.

The 2023 honorees are:

Quality Health Management: SCAN

Clinical Innovation: BeneCard PBF

Cost Containment: Xevant

Care Management: Vivid Clear Rx



To stay up-to-date on PBMI's 2024 event as well as webinars, trending articles and updates for members, click here.

About PBMI

Since 1995, the Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) has provided valuable research, education and a forum to advance best practices and drive marketplace changes to improve pharmacy benefit and control costs. Through a collaborative environment spanning sectors involved in benefit management, PBMI brings multiple stakeholders together to drive and disseminate these insights. PBMI’s suite of member benefits include training courses, exclusive information from Capitol Hill and federal agencies, and discounted rates for event attendance, marketing campaigns and more.

