Wire and Cable Market is Predicted to Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% to Top a Market Size of US$ 285.05 Billion by 2031: TMR Report

Manufacturers of wire and cable are using the recycling of plastic waste as a practical solution to the problem of plastic disposal

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wire and cable market was estimated to have acquired US$ 150.02 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 5.3% CAGR from 2020 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 285.05 billion.



The need for cables and wires is being fueled by electrification, which is being fueled by newly better electric end-use technologies, interested consumers and businesses, and a range of legislative objectives in different jurisdictions.

The amount of electricity required by information technology, various consumer electronics, data centers, and industrial automation is rising. Internet-connected digital technologies are projected to be crucial in the transition to a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 150.02 Bn Estimated Value US$ 285.05 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.3% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 191 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Material, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Prysmian Group, Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., General Cable Corporation, Jiagnan Group, TPC Wire & Cable Corp, LS Cable & System Ltd, Polycab Wires Private Limited, Southwire Company, LLC, Hitachi Metals Ltd, Nexans S.A., Leoni AG,, Far East Cable Co., Ltd.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Another significant element that directly impacts the market for wire and cable is industrialization.

Several sectors are seeing a surge in demand for flexible and customizable wires and cables as a result of the complexity of product manufacture.

Rapid industrialization and increased use of renewable energy for the same are driving up demand for electricity, especially in developing and impoverished nations, and this is further boosting the use of wires and cables in industry.



Market Trends for Wire and Cables



Consumer spending on vehicles with safety, comfort, and fashionable amenities has grown as a result of technological improvements and rising disposable income. There is now a large number of autonomous driving cars being produced, as well as intelligent vehicle networking.

These cars need high-quality special cables and secure wire topologies because they integrate dependable and quick transfer of enormous data volumes between sensors, control units, and vehicle components. In order to meet the demand from the automotive sector, businesses are thus continuing to create fail-safe wiring & cabling system designs, which is driving up the market for wire and cable.

The need for cable and wires is also predicted to increase with the growth of the transportation network, including metros, railroads, and highways.

Global Market for Wire and Cable: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the wire and cable market in different countries. These are:

With over 30% market share, Asia Pacific generated the most earnings for the wires and cables sector in 2020.



In North America, the need for wires and cables is seen to be constant, however due to efforts like the Digital Agendas for Europe 2025, Europe is predicted to experience growth throughout the projected period.

The North American area has experienced a sharp rise in data usage, which has led major telecommunications providers like AT&T and Verizon to invest in fiber networks. For example, Belden Inc. created new fiber solutions in April 2020 that enable data centers to build a dependable, strong, and high-performance network. Factors as such are thus anticipated to boost the sales in the regional market during the forecast period.



Global Wire and Cable Market: Key Players

Businesses are leading the way in inventing new procedures to produce wires and cables of the highest quality due to a shift in consumer demand. This is because they are thought of as the lifelines of every electrical gadget and communication equipment.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global wire and cable market:

Prysmian Group

Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

General Cable Corporation

Jiagnan Group

TPC Wire & Cable Corp

LS Cable & System Ltd

Polycab Wires Private Limited

Southwire Company LLC

Hitachi Metals Ltd

Nexans S.A.

Leoni AG,

Far East Cable Co., Ltd.

Key developments in the global wire and cable market are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. 2022 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. as well as S.L. Development Construction Corporation won an underwater power transmission contract in the Philippines for a total of around 4.3 billion yen.

The National system Corporation of the Philippines, a company in charge of running, maintaining, and expanding the country's state-owned electrical system, awarded the project. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. 2021 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. will provide the Japanese transmission network with newly created 61TACSR/HRAC (hence, 61TACSR/HRAC) 61% IACS Conductivity Thermal Resistant Aluminum Alloy Conductor High Corrosion Resistant Aluminum-Clad Steel Reinforced.

The business has retained the aluminum alloy's heat resistance qualities while simultaneously enhancing its conductivity through new production techniques.

Materials achieve improved electrical power losses on the transmission network with lower electrical resistance as compared to traditional materials.

Global Wire and Cable Market Segmentation

Type



Low Voltage (LV)

Medium and High Voltage (MV & HV) Optical Fiber Cable





Material



Copper

Aluminum Glass Others



End-use Industry



Aerospace & Defense

Construction IT & Telecommunication Energy & Utilities Oil & Gas Consumer Electronics Automotive





Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





