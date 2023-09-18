EnergySolutions Finalizes Acquisition of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. to Expand Nuclear Services Capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions, a leading provider of nuclear services, announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of substantially all of the assets and business lines of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. and its subsidiaries, including its nuclear, fossil, energy delivery, and paper mill operations. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in EnergySolutions' growth strategy and further solidifies its position as a key player in the nuclear industry. These business lines will become part of the newly created EnergySolutions Nuclear Services division.



“This strategic acquisition reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in the nuclear industry and broadens our offerings of solutions for our customers,” stated Ken Robuck, President and CEO of EnergySolutions. “Combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies, this will enhance EnergySolutions ability to provide comprehensive solutions across the nuclear lifecycle, from construction, maintenance, plant extension, and waste management to decommissioning and environmental remediation,” added Robuck.

About EnergySolutions:

EnergySolutions is a global leader in the safe recycling, processing, and disposal of nuclear material. With decades of experience, EnergySolutions serves government and commercial customers in the nuclear, environmental, and energy sectors. The company is dedicated to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to manage complex nuclear challenges.

