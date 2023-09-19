The Vernon Maxwell Initiative Hosts Mental Health Symposium & Inaugural Golf Tournament Sept. 19, 20
Metta World Peace, Scarface, & Former NBA, NFL Players Set To Attend
My goal was to provide athletes with a supportive space where they feel heard and can find help for their mental well-being and progress.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NBA player Vernon Maxwell — entrepreneur, host of the Maxed Out podcast, and founder of The Vernon Maxwell Initiative, is set to host a groundbreaking two-day event aimed at championing mental health awareness within the sports community. The Vernon Maxwell Initiative, created to foster accessible and viable mental health options for athletes of all ages, will present the inaugural Mental Health Symposium Presented by Wing Stop and Vernon Maxwell Initiative Golf Tournament on September 19th and 20th, respectively, in Houston, Texas.
— Vernon Maxwell
On September 19th, the Mental Health Symposium, taking place at the Park 8 Center, located at 8800 W Sam Houston Pkwy S Unit 107, is set to begin at 7:30 PM. The symposium will feature special guest Metta World Peace and will be moderated by AT&T sports sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson. It will bring together prominent figures from the greater Houston area who are actively involved in philanthropic endeavors related to mental health.
The highlight of the initiative's inaugural event will be the Golf Tournament on Wednesday, September 20th, with a 9:15 AM shotgun start at the renowned Wildcat Golf Course. Participants can expect a day filled with friendly competition, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to advancing mental health awareness within the sports community. The tournament will culminate in a poignant ceremony designed to encourage reflection on the event's profound impact on athletes' mental health.
Vernon Maxwell explained the driving force behind his initiative stating, “My goal was to provide athletes with a supportive space where they feel heard and can find help for their mental well-being and progress.”
Distinguished guests participating in the golf tournament include former NBA players Metta World Peace, Otis Thorpe, Mario Ellie, Gerald Green, DJ Augustin, Derek Harper, Cadillac Anderson, Ryan Hollins, and Trevor Ariza; former NFL players Yancey Thigpen and Vince Young; rapper Scarface; Councilwoman Amanda Edwards (Senate candidate), and more.
Both the Mental Health Symposium and the Vernon Maxwell Initiative Golf Tournament will be annual events, offering two inspiring days of reflection and support.
The Vernon Maxwell Initiative extends an invitation to the media, athletes, and the community at large to join in supporting this initiative. Community members and media interested in attending can inquire by emailing events@vmaxinitiative.com.
About The Vernon Maxwell Initiative:
The Vernon Maxwell Initiative, founded by former NBA star Vernon Maxwell, is committed to fostering accessible and viable mental health options for athletes of all ages. The organization firmly believes that mental health is as integral as physical health and seeks to raise awareness and provide support through mentorship, symposiums, digital content, and events.
