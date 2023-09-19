Electronic Rock Artist, ANIMOSITI, set to Challenge the Retro Music Scene with the Halloween Horror Single: Lead Villain
ANIMOSITI releases the "Halloween Mix" single for the urban-industrial bad guy anthem "Lead Villain" along with it’s ground-breaking, horror-themed music video
Grinding, sonically and lyrically, and even vocally. This is a sort of sound answer to the dark web. Shall we call it "urban industrial"?"

LOST ANGELS, CA, USA, September 19, 2023 -- Artist: ANIMOSITI
— Rolling Stone Argentina
http://www.animositi.com
Imagine a haunted jack-in-the-box filled with skeletal remains and pounding beats - combining the raw energy of electronic rock, hip-hop and industrial dance metal with the lyrical prowess of a serial killer on overdrive.
Just in time for Halloween… emerging artist, ANIMOSITI, is set to challenge the retro music trend with a modern-day twist on the stagnant 90’s sound of current underground edm, hip-hop, metal, and electronicore acts. ANIMOSITI is the genre-defying artist you shouldn’t miss.
ANIMOSITI was formed during lockdown. With the world in turmoil, ANIMOSITI found solace in a sonic journey that is reflective of distress, pain, wonderment, death and cinematic art.
After releasing a few epigrammatic and anomalous rock-influenced dance singles, ANIMOSITI unleashed a series of bizarre interweb videos for various other tracks tangentially.
Never labeling himself a “musician”, he prefers the term “Unfortunate Artistic Entertainer”.
On September 22, 2023, ANIMOSITI globally releases the Halloween Mix single for the urban-industrial bad guy anthem "Lead Villain" from the EP - VILLAIN, along with it’s ground-breaking horror-themed music video: https://youtu.be/WVtlbT6V4kY?si=eDc1vAeLVmDerwr9
“It’s an industrious track with a pertinacious sound and style and a sui generis quality.”
- Chris Redjam (AW Radio)
That Friday will also see the official global release of ANIMOSITI’s missing first full-length album, Sound of the Beast: Evolutions Book 1.
On Halloween night, 2023, ANIMOSITI will release Villain - Special Edition EP: Evolutions Book 2- which will include remixes of "Lead Villain", "When I Get You…", "EVERYTHING ANYthing Something nothing", as well as a Wu-Tang Clan cover.
In 2024, ANIMOSITI will unleash a film inspired by the track, "When I Get You…"
ANIMOSITI’s sonic landscape blends elements of electronic rock, industrial, hip-hop, underground sample culture and more to create a unique post-genre sound that is both electrifying and enigmatic.
With concept-driven, thought-provoking lyrics combined with disturbing visuals and an overdrive vocal that’s hard to forget, ANIMOSITI is the monster in your closet that's here to stay.
Animo$iti
Lead Villain (HALLOWEEN MIX)