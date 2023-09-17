PM Chính heads to the US for high-level week of UN General Assembly's 78th session

VIETNAM, September 17 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hà Nội on Sunday afternoon to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) and conduct a series of bilateral activities in the US.

The trip will last until September 23.

The delegation accompanying PM Chính to the US includes Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm; Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn; Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng; Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên; Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc; Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng; Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng; Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan; Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Đặng Quốc Khánh, among others.

The UNGA78’s theme will be ‘Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all’.

As an active and responsible member of the international community, Việt Nam is holding important responsibilities in various major multilateral mechanisms, making effective and substantive contributions in all aspects at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations.

Participating in the high-level general debate of UNGA78, Việt Nam continues to implement the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification and deepen relationships with other nations.

PM Chính is scheduled to join a series of bilateral activities in the US with an aim to deepen the Việt Nam-US comprehensive strategic partnership and bring into full play the outcomes of the US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Việt Nam.

Chính’s activities will also look to implement agreements and commitments between senior leaders of the two countries as mentioned in the joint declaration on upgrading Việt Nam - US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. — VNS