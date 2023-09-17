Fidel Castro’s first Việt Nam visit a symbol of unconditional support to Việt Nam: Ambassador

VIETNAM, September 17 - HAVANA — Cuban Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s first visit to Việt Nam 50 years ago (from September 12 -17, 1973), which made him the first and only foreign leader to visit the liberated zone in the central province of Quảng Trị, was the most vivid and persuasive symbol of Cuba’s solidarity and unconditional support to Việt Nam, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Thanh Tùng.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the anniversary of the visit, Tùng said it was of great encouragement to the Vietnamese people and army, and a new motivation for the world movement of solidarity with and support to Việt Nam.

During the historical visit, Fidel affirmed that after Việt Nam completes the cause of national liberation and reunification, Cuba is willing to sweat to contribute to rebuilding Việt Nam 10 times more beautiful as President Hồ Chí Minh had always wished.

Cuba then helped Việt Nam reconstruct itself with five important socio-economic works that are still operating effectively today – a 400-bed hospital in Đồng Hới, Thắng Lợi Hotel in Hà Nội, Mộc Châu cow farm, Lương Mỹ chicken farm, and a 19-km asphalt road connecting Sơn Tây and Xuân Mai, which is also called the “Cuba road”.

Tùng highlighted that the activities to mark the special occasion in both countries underline that they do not only aim to recall historical events in the Việt Nam-Cuba relations, honour the brotherhood and the priceless support that the Cuban leader and the country gave Việt Nam, but also provide a chance to show gratitude to generations of leaders and people of the two countries for unceasingly working hard to reinforce and develop the special brotherhood between Việt Nam and Cuba over the past more than six decades, while educating their youth on the traditional, loyal and model brotherhood and solidarity and encouraging them to write more glorious pages in the special ties.

The diplomat affirmed that the special brotherhood between Việt Nam and Cuba, initiated by President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuban leader Fidel Castro and reinforced by generations of leaders and people of the two sides, has become a model in the international relations as commented by Commander-in-Chief Fidel.

During the anti-American war, with the motto “For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood”, Cuba always played the leading role in the world movement of solidarity with and support to Việt Nam, and provided Việt Nam with hundreds of thousands of tonnes of sugar and yarn, foreign currencies, and equipment for the building of the legendary Hồ Chí Minh Trail, as well as many other valuable aid.

Reviewing major milestones in the Việt Nam-Cuba relations, Ambassador Tùng said that the bilateral relationship is based on three major pillars of fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and mutual support between the two Parties, States and people.

The diplomat affirmed that Vietnamese people always bear in mind Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s immortal saying “For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood”, and for each Vietnamese, solidarity with Cuba is an order from the heart.

The ambassador underscored that the two countries have been intensifying their bilateral economic cooperation, trade, and investment. Việt Nam has invested in many projects in Cuba, especially in commodity manufacturing, sanitary equipment, construction materials, solar energy, and industrial and tourism infrastructure. Meanwhile, Cuba has sent many experts, doctors and skilled workers to Việt Nam to support the country in many areas such as construction, health care, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and sports.

During a trade and investment forum held on the occasion of National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ’s visit to Cuba in April, the two countries signed four memorandums of understanding in aviation, construction, and power and oil, while seeking partnership opportunities in many other fields.

Việt Nam is currently the second largest Asian trade partner of Cuba and the biggest investor in the country. The two sides boast great potential of cooperation in economy, trade and investment, especially in the fields of agricultural production, industrial materials production, construction and consumer goods, renewable energy, biotechnology and health care, and tourism infrastructure, he held.

Ambassador Tùng noted that many Vietnamese firms are exploring business opportunities in Cuba, expressing his belief that the business communities of the two countries will overcome difficulties and optimise advantages to enhance the economic, trade and investment partnership to match the sound relations between the two sides. — VNS