Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà meets Cuban PM, reiterating Việt Nam's support for the nation

HAVANA — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on September 16 met with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz as part of the Vietnamese official’s visit to the Caribbean nation for the Group of 77 plus China (G77+China) Summit.

Hà affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, National Assembly and people always remember the whole-hearted support of Cuba, and treasure and stay resolved to deepen the traditional solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Việt Nam supports Cuba’s just revolutionary cause and will make more efforts, together with Cuba, to overcome the current challenges, he pledged, suggesting the two sides maintain their close cooperation to create optimal conditions for their businesses to enhance their trade and investment ties.

For his part, Manuel Marrero Cruz highlighted the fraternity between Việt Nam and Cuba, and thanked Việt Nam for its support, especially its rice supply through both donations and commercial contracts.

The bilateral relationship is thriving as reflected through the Cuba visit by NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ in April and the trip to Việt Nam later this month by the Cuban top legislator to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the visit to the liberated zone in South Việt Nam by leader Fidel Castro.

The host agreed to direct ministries and agencies to coordinate more closely with Vietnam to promote the bilateral investment and trade relations, particularly in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and infrastructure, stressing that the two sides are now able to move to a new phase of bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

The same day, Hà received Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Mesa Villafana, and visited the ViMariel Industrial Park invested by Việt Nam's Viglacera Group.

Located in the Mariel Special Development Zone, ViMariel, the first and the only industrial park invested by Việt Nam in the Caribbean nation, is home to 64 investment projects worth US$3.3 billion, of them 44 operational./.