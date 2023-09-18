PRIB: Senate commends DLSZ Strings for winning 2 musical festival competitions...

Senate commends DLSZ Strings for winning 2 musical festival competitions abroad

The Senate adopted on Monday, September 18, 2023 a resolution commending and congratulating the De La Salle Santiago Zobel Strings Ensemble for winning the gold award at the 2023 Bratislava Youth Musical Festival Competition, and for bagging the 4th place at the 15th Summa Cum Laude International Youth Musical Festival held in Europe.

"The Philippine Senate, on several occasions, has been paying tribute to outstanding Filipinos for their commendable performances that bring pride and joy to the country, especially in the field of music," Senate Resolution No. 758, sponsored by Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, stated.

"I can't help but be proud of what the De La Salle strings ensemble has accomplished for their school and for our country. Again, I am extremely honored to sponsor our Senate Resolution, which celebrates these young musicians who brought pride and honor to our beloved Philippines," Hontiveros said in her sponsorship speech.

"They deserve to be recognized for their countless hours of training, talent, and amazing dedication to their craft," she added.

The group received an outstanding rating for bagging the 4th place at the 15th Summa Cum Laude (SCL) International Youth Music Festival which took place at the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria last July 1.

The SCL International Youth Music Festival is a world-renowned international celebration for young musicians that feature different musical ensembles from Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Italy, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Taipei, Norway, Netherlands, Spain, and USA.

The DLSZ Strings also won the Gold Award at the 2023 Bratislava Youth Music Festival Competition at the Slovak Radio Concert Hall in Slovakia last July 7.

The DLSZ Strings is composed of high school students who are enrolled in the special music program to develop their musical skills.

The group was headed by Strings Conductor Mr. Leopoldo Sumera Jr., accompanied by Strings teacher Ms. Shelly Isaga, Music Unit Head Mr. Daryl Galicia, and the Cultural Affairs Office Head Lynette Feliciano.

"The DLSZ Strings' participation in these international events not only highlights the hard work and dedication of the students but also demonstrate Filipinos' world-class talent and musical excellence," the resolution stated.