Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,587 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the degradation of Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release
September 18, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE DEGRADATION OF ROZUL REEF AND ESCODA SHOAL IN THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA

Mariin nating kinokondena ang mga mapanirang gawain sa Rozul Reef at Escoda Shoal. Reports of deliberate man-made alteration to the natural topography of its underwater terrain, allegedly carried out by the Chinese maritime militia in these areas, are a matter of grave concern.

These invaluable natural resources are not only crucial to the ecological balance of our oceans but also hold immense cultural and economic significance for the Filipino people.

Inaasahan natin ang mga kinauukulang ahensya at mga responsableng awtoridad na magsasagawa ng agarang aksyon para tugunan ang seryoso at nakababahalang pangyayari na ito lalo na kung nasa ilalim ng mandato nila ang pagbibigay ng proteksyon sa ating likas na pamana. Dapat lamang na tiyakin nila na mapapanagot ang mga responsable sa pinsalang ginawa sa ating karagatan.

We call upon the responsible authorities to also raise awareness and consciousness on maritime and archipelagic issues and concerns and uphold our national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Preserving the marine environment and coral reefs in Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal is not only a responsibility but a moral duty that we owe to future generations. We must work collectively to safeguard these invaluable natural treasures, promote sustainable practices, and seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts that threaten our shared ecosystems.

We stand in solidarity with the Filipino people, environmental advocates, and concerned citizens in their efforts to protect and preserve the West Philippine Sea's marine environment.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the degradation of Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more