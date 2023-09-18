Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on September 21st, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Agenda items include general board business, license approvals, sanitation reports, CE approval requests, and a review of general inquiries submitted to the Board. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.
Meeting Notice: Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners To Meet on September 21, 2023
Meeting Notice: Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners To Meet on September 21, 2023
