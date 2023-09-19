Enara Law Expands National Presence with New Office in Las Vegas
Enara Law, a distinguished business and commercial litigation law firm is delighted to announce the opening of its new location in Las Vegas.
Our firm's expansion into Las Vegas represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide exceptional legal support to businesses across the nation"LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 19, 2023
The new office, strategically located just south of the Las Vegas Strip, is located at 8275 S Eastern Ave, Suite 200, Las Vegas, NV 89123, and will serve as a hub for Enara Law's specialized business law and litigation services. With such a centralized location in the valley, the new office is poised to provide conveniently accessible services throughout the Las Vegas area, including the surrounding areas of Henderson, Summerlin, and Paradise. Led by a team of highly skilled attorneys, the firm will cater to a diverse client base, including startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and multinational corporations, seeking expert legal counsel and representation in their times of need.
"Our firm's expansion into Las Vegas represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide exceptional legal support to businesses across the nation," said George Chebat, Managing Attorney at Enara Law. "Las Vegas is a growing hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and business expansion, and we are excited to bring our extensive legal expertise to assist businesses in navigating the complex business landscape in Nevada."
Enara Law has built a strong reputation for its comprehensive range of business law services, including corporate law, contract litigation and negotiation, intellectual property protection and disputes, employment law, mergers and acquisitions, commercial litigation, and dispute resolution. With a client-centric approach, the firm is dedicated to understanding each client's unique needs and providing practical, strategic, and results-oriented legal advice.
