From Detroit's West Side to the Music Scene Everywhere, Jonnie Morris Unveils New Single, "Big Stepper”

The single, available on October 5th, is the follow-up to his 2021 album, “Dreams from the Bottom.”

I try to create music that can empower and encourage people to keep fighting and never give up. ”
— Jonnie Morris

DETROIT, MI, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 5th, Detroit-based artist Jonnie Morris unveils his newest single, "Big Stepper." The track will be available on all of the major streaming platforms, marking the follow-up to his 2021 album, “Dreams from the Bottom.”

Drawing influence from some of hip-hop’s most iconic luminaries, such as DMX, Notorious B.I.G, Eminem, and Royce Da 5’9, the track is a powerful and uplifting ode to hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

“I’m really excited for everyone to hear this single,” says Morris. “As a songwriter, I try to create music that can empower and encourage people to keep fighting and never give up. That’s what I want people to take away from this track.”

Jonnie Morris has had an impressive career thus far. After discovering hip-hop as a fitting outlet to channel his feelings at a young age, the artist has developed his songwriting chops, often incorporating his feelings and experiences into his music. His music combines the energy of modern hip-hop with the melodies of the contemporary alternative scene, and his releases continue to earn him praise from fans and industry insiders alike.

Fans of hip-hop, modern alternative music, and the artist can look forward to more releases from Jonnie Morris in the near future.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonnie313morris/?hl=en

Twitter: @jonnie313morris

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/jonnie313morris/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonnie313morris

Official Website: Jonniemorrismusic.com

Spotify: https://spotify.link/5YcapqDAaDb

Jonnie Morris
Jonnie Morris
jonnie313morris@gmail.com

