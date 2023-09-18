IP Geo-Location Services Market

Burgeoning smartphone penetration along with growing reliance application of machine learning (ML) have driven the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The IP Geo-Location Services Market Expected to Reach USD 7.4 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as - MaxMind, Neustar & Idera." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global IP Geo-Location Services Market Size was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 210 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32158

Surge in digital marketing serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global IP geo-location services market. Based on API packages, the basic API packages segment held the highest share in 2021, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the global IP geo-location services market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global IP geo-location services market share.

The global IP Geo-Location Services Market Analysis research is segmented into API packages, enterprise size, application, and regions. Based on the API packages, the market is bifurcated into basic API packages, core API packages, and extended IP Geolocation API. By enterprise size, it is divided into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on the application the market is segmented into localized web content, fraud detection, target advertisement, digital rights management, and others.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/32158

Based on application, the digital rights management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global IP geo-location services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the target advertisement segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly four-fifths of the global IP geo-location services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32158

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global IP geo-location services market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Europe region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global IP geo-location services market analyzed in the research include Pitney Bowes Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Apilayer GmbH (Ipstack), BigDataCloud Pty. Ltd., Digital Element Inc., Geobyte, Hexasoft Development (IP2Location.com), KickFire Inc., MaxMind, Inc., and Neustar, Inc.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ip-geo-location-services-market/purchase-options

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global IP geo-location services market. The pandemic has forced billions of organizations around the world to adopt remote work policies. The transition has led to a rapid increase in demand for tools to support remote teams and workflows.

● The COVID-19 outbreak had a high impact on the growth of the IP geolocation services market, due to the increasing digital dependency, growing adoption of connected devices, and surging government initiatives to provide digital security. will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the IP geolocation services market.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.